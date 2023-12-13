Timothee Chalamet Reacts to GTA 6 Trailer: "It Seemed Gnarly"

Timothee Chalamet has weighed in on the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. GTA 6 is looking like it could be one of the biggest pop culture events in history. There is ten years of hype built up behind it and Rockstar Games has only just now started the marketing machine for the game. Within days, the trailer racked up over 140 million views and dominated social media. Despite the fact the trailer is a minute and a half long, speculation has run rampant about the story of the game, gameplay mechanics, and tons of other things. It's clear that the full game is going to blow up the internet and any other game releasing at the same time will likely get totally drowned out.

With 140 million views on the official channel alone and likely millions of others across other platforms/channels, a significant amount of people have seen this trailer and seen what Rockstar Games is cooking up. One such person is Dune and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet, the actor was talking to IGN at the premiere of Wonka and was asked a number of gaming-related questions. For those that don't know, Chalamet used to have a YouTube channel where he showcased modded Xbox 360 controllers so he's about as elite of a gamer as they come. The actor also showed up at The Game Awards to announce the Game of the Year award for Baldur's Gate 3. So with that said, it comes as no surprise that Chalamet has seen the GTA 6 trailer. IGN asked him for his thoughts and the actor was pretty excited, though shocked by the long wait.

"I thought it was crazy," said Chalamet. "I haven't really spent a lot of time in Miami or Florida, so I don't want to say anything disrespectful, but it just seemed gnarly! [...] It's [releasing in] 2025? Jeez, that's nuts!"

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to finding out GTA 6 comes out in 2025. #wonkamovie #xbox pic.twitter.com/JGaEiCYf2L — IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2023

GTA 6 Release Date

Timothee Chalamet isn't the only one who has been put off by the long wait. Fans were hoping to see GTA 6 release in 2024 given the decade long wait, but it may not be quite as far as some fans think. We are about to enter 2024 and previous financial projections from Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two, suggests they're expecting a massive spike in revenue in the first few months of 2025. With that said, we could see a release in spring 2025, meaning it is only a year and some change away. Perhaps we are just coping, but hopefully that's not the case.