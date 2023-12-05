GTA 6 Fans Already Blown Away by the Graphics Following Trailer Reveal

After literally years of anticipation, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally been released. It's been a very long wait for fans of the franchise, but it seems to have been worth it. So far, reception to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with a lot of praise for the game's visuals in particular. It's been 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and it's clear that things have drastically improved since then. GTA 6 isn't set to arrive until sometime in 2025, so fans will have to wait patiently to see if the graphics look that impressive when the game is in-hand.

It's been interesting to see the reception to the trailer after all this time! It's impossible to overstate the level of hype and excitement that has surrounded GTA 6, but it's not surprising given the fact that GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all-time. Still, there has been a lot of ridiculousness that has surrounded this trailer's release. Over the last few years, we've seen a live game show interrupted by a fan demanding to know where the game is, and Gamescom Opening Night Live was similarly hijacked as host Geoff Keighley was joined on-stage by a fan looking for an update.

Rockstar will have a tall task meeting that level of hype, but so far, fans seem to be pretty enthusiastic about what's been shown. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about GTA 6!