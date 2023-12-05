GTA 6 Fans Already Blown Away by the Graphics Following Trailer Reveal
The next Grand Theft Auto is already looking gorgeous.
After literally years of anticipation, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally been released. It's been a very long wait for fans of the franchise, but it seems to have been worth it. So far, reception to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with a lot of praise for the game's visuals in particular. It's been 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and it's clear that things have drastically improved since then. GTA 6 isn't set to arrive until sometime in 2025, so fans will have to wait patiently to see if the graphics look that impressive when the game is in-hand.
It's been interesting to see the reception to the trailer after all this time! It's impossible to overstate the level of hype and excitement that has surrounded GTA 6, but it's not surprising given the fact that GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all-time. Still, there has been a lot of ridiculousness that has surrounded this trailer's release. Over the last few years, we've seen a live game show interrupted by a fan demanding to know where the game is, and Gamescom Opening Night Live was similarly hijacked as host Geoff Keighley was joined on-stage by a fan looking for an update.
Rockstar will have a tall task meeting that level of hype, but so far, fans seem to be pretty enthusiastic about what's been shown. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about GTA 6!
Definitely an improvement over GTA V.
Cannot believe how good GTA looks lol. Feels weird after looking at the same 2013 graphics for the last decade— baby gronk rizzed up richard dunne (@bootcutgenes) December 4, 2023
It's great to see an in-game city look lived in and alive.
GTA looks insaaaaaane if that’s actual in game graphics. The city looked so filled and lively wtf— slowpoke collector (@freshleebaked) December 4, 2023
We've come a long way since GoldenEye!
Watching the GTA 6 trailer and remembering when I was convinced these were the absolute best graphics I would ever see in a video game. pic.twitter.com/CVnd4usoH8— Nick Nelson (@NickNelsonMN) December 4, 2023
Those visuals are already a selling point.
naaaaaaaah i need gta vi now. off graphics alone— eddy* (@_EEZV) December 4, 2023
Some fans are already worried about console performance...
those GTA 6 graphics LMAOOO PS5s will be exploding and ur gonna need a $4000 PC to run this sucker man— Drake Maye believer (@BrosephSZN) December 4, 2023
...while others are already making plans to get a graphics card.
GTA looks dope man. Might need to drop some $$$ for a graphics card lol— ravi (@ravnilk_) December 4, 2023
Graphics are nothing if the gameplay isn't up to snuff.
GTA VI graphics look good, that's for sure
Wish we saw gameplay tho— lowkeymatt (@lowkeymattyt) December 4, 2023
Not everyone is impressed, though.
Why do the gta 6 graphics look kinda bad in that trailer 😂— – (@asapvelle) December 4, 2023