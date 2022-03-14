Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Will Launch With Full Crossplay

The upcoming 2K and Gearbox Software video game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will support full crossplay, even on PlayStation, when it launches on March 25th, it has been announced. While that might seem like a given in this day and age, Borderlands 3 made waves last year for introducing crossplay across platforms — but not on PlayStation. It seems like that situation is not one that Gearbox is keen to repeat.

“Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation,” shared Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford over on Twitter over the weekend. “Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

“During the first few skirmishes and even throughout the first mission, it became apparent that this wasn’t going to be a huge departure from the Borderlands formula, so any avid tabletop RPG players looking for a Borderlands twist will find that it’s much more Borderlands than it is Dungeons & Dragons,” ComicBook.com’s preview of the upcoming video game reads in part. “The quips and the characters like goblins and skeletons remind you that this isn’t normal Borderlands, but your moment-to-moment interactions with everything else should feel comfortable enough to returning players. It’s got the signature Borderlands humor as well with Tiny Tina’s relentless commentary ensuring there’s hardly a quiet moment to be had.”

As noted above, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25th. It is set to release on other PC storefronts later this year. In the game, Tiny Tina (voiced by Ashly Burch) guides players on a wild looter-shooter ride alongside “headstrong captain” Valentine (voiced by Andy Samberg) and “rule-obsessed robot” Frette (voiced by Wanda Sykes) as they look to defeat the Dragon Lord (voiced by Will Arnett). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

