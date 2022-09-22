Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Gearbox Wants to Turn the Spin-off into a Franchise

Earlier this year, Embracer Group and Gearbox released Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a spin-off game centered on a character that first appeared in the Borderlands series. While the game may have started life as an extension of Borderlands, it seems Gearbox has big plans for Tiny Tina outside of the series. During Embracer Group's annual general meeting, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed that "future experiences" are currently in the works, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was a much bigger success than anyone had predicted. As a result, we should expect to see much more of the character!

"Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially," said Pitchford, "and I'm thrilled to report that in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead, and we now clearly have a new franchise on our hands."

For those unfamiliar with the game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands maintains the familiar gameplay of the Borderlands series while injecting elements of fantasy. The game is set in the world of a tabletop RPG, with Tiny Tina playing the role of dungeon master. The game also featured an impressive voice cast, including Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett.

While Wonderlands released to strong critical praise, it definitely seems like there's a lot of room for Gearbox to improve on the series and find new ways to expand beyond its origins; hopefully future series iterations will do just that and further develop this as its own separate franchise. That said, Wonderlands has only been available for a few months now, and the game has already seen four DLC packs. That means it could be a little while before we see what the team does next with the series!

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: IGN]