EA Says It “Won’t Forget” About Titanfall 3

EA has already confirmed that Titanfall 3 has been put on ice following the massive success of Apex Legends, which is made by the same developer, Respawn Entertainment. That said, you can stop asking about the game says EA, who insists it won’t forget about the title. Speaking during EA’s latest earnings call, EA boss Blake Jorgensen confirmed the third installment in the shooter isn’t releasing anytime soon. However that doesn’t mean EA has forgotten about it, or will forget about the shooter series it at one point had big plans for.

“We really want to keep the team hyper-focused on Apex Legends,” said Jorgensen when asked about Titanfall 3. “Cant give you a sense of if and when [Titanfall 3 will come]. We certainly won’t forget about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is Titanfall 3 still in the works at Respawn? EA exec Blake Jorgensen says: “We really want to keep the team hyper-focused on Apex Legends. Cant give you a sense of if and when [Titanfall 3 will come]. We certainly won’t forget about it.” — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) October 29, 2019

At this point, it’s safe to assume we won’t see Titanfall 3 until next-gen on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. And to be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if we never see it again. While the second game in the franchise developed a cult-following and reviewed well, neither installment had a huge commercial splash, which is what EA cares about the most. That said, maybe Titanfall 2 would have done better if EA didn’t release it smackdown between Call of Duty and Battlefield that year. And maybe EA realizes this and is willing to give it a good ol’ third try with the series.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Titanfall 3, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the hypothetical first-person shooter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should EA make Titanfall 3? If so, what would you want to see from it?