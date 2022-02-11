Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reveals His Biggest Challenge Playing Nathan Drake in Uncharted

✖

Tom Holland has revealed that his role as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie, which is based on the video game series of the same name, has proven to be one of the tougher parts of his career. Compared to the actor’s most iconic role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Holland has explained that playing Drake has forced him to tap into a different side of himself.

This explanation from Holland came about in a new interview on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast. During the course of the conversation, Holland was asked about Uncharted and how production on the movie has gone so far. “It was an amazing experience,” Holland said simply. “It was actually much more of a challenge than I thought it would be. It’s a very, very different type of franchise movie to what I’m used to.”

Holland continued on by talking about how playing Nathan Drake is a challenge compared to when he steps into the shoes of Spider-Man. “Playing Peter Parker kind of feels like playing a version of myself, only a little bit younger, and playing Nathan Drake is playing someone who I am very much not, and obviously older than myself,” Holland explained. “But as the process goes, it was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed it. I did some stunts in that film which I am massively proud of.”

At this point in time, we still haven’t seen Uncharted in action via a first trailer, but Holland also did his best to describe what he thinks of the movie and its central protagonist until it is shown off publicly. “I think the easiest way to describe the film without belittling it in any way is like if Indiana Jones and James Bond had had a baby, it would be Nathan Drake,” he said. “That is the way I keep describing the film.”

It remains to be seen if Uncharted can live up to the expectations that Holland and others have placed on it, but based on everything we've heard so far, it should be quite a fun watch. Hopefully, it can prove to be a shining example that movies based on video games can be great, despite numerous projects in this same vein not turning out so hot previously.

While we don't know when we might see the first trailer for Uncharted, we do know when the film is slated to hit theaters. Following a recent delay from Sony, the movie is scheduled to arrive in a little under a year on February 11, 2022.