Uncharted Movie Pushed Back to 2022 Release Date

Sony’s Uncharted movie has been moved to 2022. The company announced that the Tom Holland vehicle will be moved to February 11th of next year according to Deadline. Nathan Drake’s big movie has been pushed back multiple times now. First, they had to find a new star and recovered nicely with the Spider-Man star. But, lately the pushback has been mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the sliding around on the part of Sony had some fans worried about Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. But, with the PlayStation brand’s latest announcement, the movie shouldn’t have any effect on the larger MCU timeline. However, that would tie some things up as far as scheduling goes in the next year. So many blockbuster films have been shuffled around in the past few months that planning for something as far as four years in the future feels like a fool’s errand right now.

Last year, Holland told fans on Instagram, ”Filming is going so well. The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well."

Wahlberg is beyond ready for audiences to see the work he and his young co-star put in on this film. Last year, the actor talked about being cast as Nathan Drake before and moving into the role of Sully.

"I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there," Wahlberg explained. "There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

"It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story," he also mentioned. "Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

