Tomb Raider Developer Possibly Hinting at a New Game Announcement

Last year, Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers indicated on an investor call that a new Tomb Raider game would be shown in 2023. As the year is starting to wind down, fans are understandably curious to see if that might actually happen. There are still a few months left for Crystal Dynamics to make it happen, but the official Tomb Raider website has recently been updated to allow users to sign-up to receive new updates about Lara Croft news. This has led to speculation among Tomb Raider fans that the developer is gearing up for that long-teased announcement!

Tomb Raider fan account @SmashLara has shared an image from the website, which can be found in the Tweet below. Readers interested in signing up for updates themselves can do so right here.

In January, @mmmmmmmmiller reported that a new #TombRaider game was being readied for a 2023 reveal.



As summer closes out, the official site has been updated to allow for newsletter registrations for upcoming news. (via @thetreeble)



Thus far, 2023 has been an interesting year for the Tomb Raider franchise. The year has seen a lot of Tomb Raider-related content released, including crossovers with games such as Fall Guys and PowerWash Simulator. Two highly-regarded Lara Croft games also released on Nintendo Switch this year, while a brand-new Tomb Raider game was released on mobile devices. Amazon also revealed that it has very big plans for the Tomb Raider franchise, including a new TV series and a movie. All things considered, that's a significant amount for fans to enjoy and look forward to, even if none of it is on par with a new console game!

Not counting that Tomb Raider Reloaded mobile title, the last game in the series was 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The game was fairly well-received, and brought an end to a trilogy that started with 2013's Tomb Raider reboot. The three games set a high-bar for future entries in the series, and fans are understandably hoping that the next one will keep that level of quality. For now, fans will just have to wait and see when Crystal Dynamics is ready to reveal its future plans.

