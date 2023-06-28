Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Staying True to Lara Croft for New Amazon Series

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has talked about how she views Lara Croft and how that may impact the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series. Lara Croft is one of the most iconic characters in all of gaming, she's often seen as one of the marquee names when it comes to strong female protagonists in gaming. There were others such as Samus and even Princess Peach in some capacity, but Lara Croft really stood tall amongst the others, especially since she was eventually adapted into a major movie character with Angelina Jolie portraying her. Those movies were iffy at best and although the rebooted movie was better, it didn't get a sequel (despite efforts to make one happen).

Now, Amazon is developing a new Tomb Raider TV series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge leading the charge. When speaking with Vanity Fair about the project, she noted her love for the franchise dated back to its inception on the original PlayStation when she was just a kid. She noted what really stood out to her about the character of Lara Croft was her confidence and

"She had an attitude. She was very deliberate in what she wanted to do. That all changed when they realized that they could market her to be a sex symbol." Waller-Bridge went on to note they are having conversations in the writer's room about the kind of body their Lara Croft should have in the upcoming TV show. "She's a tomb raider, so she's incredibly fit," she says. "She has to squeeze through tiny rock crevices all the time. It is a different experience squeezing through a small rock crevice when you have larger boobs than if you have smaller boobs."

As of right now, the writers' strike is preventing any progress from being made on the Tomb Raider series. We have no idea when the Tomb Raider series will arrive. It seems like it's still in the early stages, but hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to get more big news on it.

