Tomb Raider Collection Finally Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

It's taken more than six years, but the Tomb Raider franchise will soon be making its debut on Nintendo Switch. Developer Feral Interactive has announced that The Lara Croft Collection will be releasing on June 29th, in a bundle that includes two of the character's adventures. The collection will be priced at $24.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and it will include Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Announced all the way back in 2021, some fans might have thought the collection had been cancelled, but thankfully an end is nearly in sight!

Feral Interactive revealed a trailer for the collection, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The game can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo Switch eShop right here.

The Lara Croft Collection explodes onto Nintendo Switch on June 29th — locked and loaded with The Guardian of Light and The Temple of Osiris!



Pre-order this action-packed double-bill today for $24.99/£19.99/€24,99 and prepare to dive into the action!https://t.co/VUAtVoDjUL pic.twitter.com/GIOsnvW3nI — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) June 15, 2023

A lot of Nintendo Switch fans tend to prefer physical releases, but this one will be digital only, for the time being. In a follow-up Tweet, Feral Interactive noted that a physical release "is under consideration," so all hope is not lost! Should things change, the company told fans that an announcement will be made on the company's Twitter account. Tomb Raider fans holding out hope for a physical release might want to make their voices known there!

If the collection is successful enough, hopefully it will lead to more Tomb Raider games releasing on Switch. The franchise has been going strong since 1996, and a collection of the character's earliest outings would likely generate a lot of interest. The two games in The Lara Croft Collection are pretty well-regarded, and they can be enjoyed solo, or through local co-op. Prior to this release, Lara Croft's only appearances on Switch were crossovers in games like PowerWash Simulator or Fall Guys. While those crossovers have been pretty cool to see, they aren't nearly as exciting as actually playing a game starring the character, and it's nice that Switch owners will soon have that option!

Have you played either of these Tomb Raider games on other platforms? Are you happy this collection is coming to Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!