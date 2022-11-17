New Tomb Raider Game Reveal Teased

Developer Crystal Dynamics has teased that it will have more to share about the next game in the Tomb Raider franchise at some point in 2023. Earlier this year, the studio confirmed that it was in the process of working on the next major adventure for Lara Croft following her last appearance in 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. And while there's still essentially nothing that we know about where Tomb Raider could be going next, it sounds like we'll be finding out more about the project relatively soon.

In a recent call with investors, Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers indicated that the company will begin sharing more information about the next Tomb Raider game at an undetermined time in 2023. Although Rogers didn't say anything specific about the next installment in the long-running action-adventure series, he did state that those within Crystal Dynamics are very much looking forward to unveiling more about the game.

"We've not released details about franchise plans, but the team is excited to show where we're heading, as soon as we can next year," Rogers said during the call.

The big difference with this upcoming Tomb Raider project is that it won't be published by Square Enix this time around. For those that may have forgotten, Square Enix sold off Crystal Dynamics and the rights to the Tomb Raider IP to Embracer Group earlier in 2022. While some fans worried that this sale might impact the development of the next game in the franchise, Crystal Dynamics has instead seemingly continued to chug along like normal when it comes to working on the title.

Currently, the only major thing we know about the next Tomb Raider game is that it's being developed for Unreal Engine 5. As such, when it does release, it should be exclusive to current-gen platforms with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you excited to see more of where Crystal Dynamics will be taking Tomb Raider in the future? And what are you hoping to see from the next game in the series? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GamingBolt]