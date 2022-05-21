Tomb Raider Remakes Teased by Embracer Group

✖

Some new Tomb Raider remakes may be on the way, if a tease from Embracer Group is suggesting anything. A few weeks ago, Embracer Group acquired a ton of western studios and IP from Square Enix in a rather modest deal. Many rejoiced at the idea as it could mean classic IPs such as Deus Ex will be revived and allowed to prosper in a new era of gaming, but nothing concrete has been confirmed. Ahead of the news, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had announced a new Tomb Raider was in the works and was being developed in Unreal Engine 5. As of right now, it's generally unclear if it will be another reboot or a continuation of the previous trilogy.

It doesn't seem like that will be the only Tomb Raider project in development, though. In a financial report, Embracer Group took note of its deal with Square Enix and what that could mean for the future of the company. Embracer Group stated that there was a great level of enthusiasm from fans over the deal and that it sees potential for not just sequels, but also remakes or remasters of classic games from these iconic IPs. The company also confirmed it expects the deal with Square Enix to officially close sometime by this fall.

"After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP-portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy Of Kain and other IPs. The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response. We see a great potential not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spin-offs."

With all of that said, it seems like there's a bright future for all of these franchises at Embracer Group. It will likely be a while before anything materializes, as the deal hasn't completed so Embracer doesn't have the authority to put anything into development yet. Only time will tell what comes of this, but it does seem like these IPs will be in safe hands.

