Fall Guys Reveals Tomb Raider Crossover

A new collaboration has been revealed for Fall Guys, this time bringing a skin based on Tomb Raider star Lara Croft. No details have been revealed about the skin, but it will be part of the game's next Fame Pass. The skin was revealed in a new teaser trailer, where a character can be seen wearing Lara's trademark blue tank-top and khaki shorts. The look is completed with a wig that captures Lara's classic brown hair. All in all, it's a very cool design, and Tomb Raider fans are definitely going to want this one!

The teaser featuring Lara Croft in Fall Guys can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Phew, that was a close call 😪



Someone new is sliding into action in our next Fame Pass 👀 pic.twitter.com/PC0ixJg02S — Fall Guys – Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) June 8, 2023

Lara Croft hasn't had a major new game since 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but it appears that the character is starting to receive a lot more focus, starting with collaborations. In addition to this new Fall Guys crossover, a DLC campaign in PowerWash Simulator added content based on Tomb Raider. Released in January, the campaign tasked players with cleaning Croft Manor. Additionally, Tomb Raider Reloaded released on iOS and Android devices in February. The mobile game features top-down, roguelike mechanics, and enemies that include wolves, snakes, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex! Rather than the more realistic style seen in games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider Reloaded featured designs meant to evoke the earliest series entries.

While these types of releases help to keep Lara Croft in the spotlight, fans should have a lot more to look forward to in the future. Back in February, it was revealed that Amazon Prime Video is planning a Tomb Raider live-action series, which will have a tie-in video game that's meant to build a connected universe, in a move that's been compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen how these projects will turn out, but hopefully Lara Croft fans will have a lot to look forward to over the next few years!

Are you excited to see Lara Croft added to Fall Guys? Are you still invested in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!