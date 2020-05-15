New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Gameplay Footage Revealed

New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 gameplay footage has been revealed. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if this is gameplay captured from the PC, PS4, or Xbox One version of the game, but it shouldn’t matter. While the two classic games have been graphically overhauled, it doesn’t look like either will push the PS4 and Xbox One to their limits. In other words, gameplay should be consistent looking across all platforms.

That said, not only do we have a new look at the game’s gameplay, but a raw look featuring different stages and skateboarders. In other words, if you want a good look at how the game will actually look in the moment-to-moment while you play it, then this video is for you.

As for the video, it comes way of YouTuber, Phillip Chu Joy, who reveals that the footage is captured directly from the game. In other words, it’s unadulterated gameplay footage of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. And as you can see, the game’s 4K graphics and smooth 60 FPS look good.

Beyond the graphical overhaul, what also really sticks out is the stellar sound design, though I will admit the noise you make while grinding is a bit unpleasant on the ears.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are poised to release — in one package — on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PS5, or Xbox Series X ports.

“Experience two of the most iconic skating games ever made as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 make the leap to PS4, Xbox One, and PC with up-to-the-minute visuals and fresh new features,” reads an official pitch of the game. “All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.”

