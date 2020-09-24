Transformers: Battlegrounds Gameplay Trailer Released

Publisher Outright Games today revealed the first gameplay trailer for Transformers: Battlegrounds, the upcoming video game that is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 23rd. The video game includes a single player mode and local co-op multiplayer and sees the Autobots take on the Decepticons in turn-based tactical combat a la the XCOM franchise.

"As evil MEGATRON closes in on the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth – you! Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron," the video game's description reads. ComicBook.com actually had the opportunity to check out a preview of Transformers: Battlegrounds several weeks back, and while it doesn't seem to have the same depth as some of the other titles in the genre, it certainly scratches the same itch with a satisfying level of strategy complemented by likable characters and maps.

Lead the Autobots in the ultimate tactical battle against the Decepticons. Learn more in this new Gameplay Trailer video! #TRANSFORMERSBATTLEGROUNDS coming on 23th October! Pre-order now: https://t.co/U29zR0OVSb pic.twitter.com/y53COpWt3i — Outright Games (@Outright_Games) September 24, 2020

"The TRANSFORMERS franchise is one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment," Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, said as part of the video game's original announcement. "It's an honour to work with this beloved universe and these iconic characters to create a new and exciting TRANSFORMERS console game that families can enjoy together."

"TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS is a new and authentic take on what a TRANSFORMERS video game can be," Mark Blecher, Hasbro SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs, added at the time. "It's exciting for us to bring the epic story of the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to life for a new generation of fans on console."

Transformers: Battlegrounds is set to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on October 23rd. It notably features the voice cast from the Cyberverse television series. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Transformers video game right here.

