Transformers: Battlegrounds Game Announced

Hasbro and publisher Outright Games today announced Transformers: Battlegrounds, a new video game in the fan-favorite franchise, will release later this year on October 23rd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Developed by Coatsink (Shadow Point, A Night Sky), the upcoming video game features both single player and multiplayer modes where the iconic Autobots and Decepticons duke it out.

Beyond the release date, platforms, and the fact that Autobots can fight Decepticons and vice versa, not much has been revealed about the game as of yet. The first trailers and screenshots from the game, however, make it clear that it's going more for the modern animated style than, say, the movie franchise. "As evil MEGATRON closes in on the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth –you! Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron," the game's official description reads.

(Photo: Outright Games)

"The TRANSFORMERS franchise is one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment," Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, said as part of the announcement. "It's an honour to work with this beloved universe and these iconic characters to create a new and exciting TRANSFORMERS console game that families can enjoy together."

"TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS is a new and authentic take on what a TRANSFORMERS video game can be," Mark Blecher, Hasbro SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs, added. "It's exciting for us to bring the epic story of the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to life for a new generation of fans on console."

As previously noted, Transformers: Battlegrounds is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Transformers franchise right here.

