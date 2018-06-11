Trials Rising Rides High To Consoles, PC Next February

This year’s Ubisoft E3 press conference was chock full of great info about existing games. But we also got a few new announcements, including one that fans of the Trials series are sure to love.

Trials Rising has been confirmed and will bring its fast-paced motorcycle racing to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch (for the first time) this February. The company will be launching a beta sometime later this year, which you can register for here.

You can check out the trailer above, and we’ve got all the details from the official Ubisoft blog for you to read below!

“Developed by Ubisoft RedLynx, based in Helsinki, and Ubisoft Kiev, Trials Rising will introduce riders to tracks set in famous real-world locations with creative twists. With more tracks than ever, Trials Rising will challenge players to earn a spot on the leaderboards, compete against other riders, and take on contract challenges from in-game sponsors to rise through the ranks on their way to Trials glory. The game will feature local and online multiplayer, as well as the ability to compete against the ghosts of other players’ best times in single player.

“In addition to competition, a new mode called Tandem Bike will test riders’ cooperation as two players split control of one bike and try to navigate action-packed tracks. Players will also be able to customize the look of their riders and bikes, and then share their creations with the community for a chance to earn rewards if other players decide to use their designs.

A Gold Edition of the game will also be available that includes both the base game and the expansion pass with two major DLCs and in-game items. All pre-orders of Trials Rising include the Jungle Rider and Wild West Rider packs.”

We’ll have more coverage on this one soon. But we can’t wait to ride with Trials again!