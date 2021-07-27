Tribes of Midgard Fans are Loving the Survival RPG

By Marc Deschamps

Today, Tribes of Midgard made its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Published by Gearbox Software, the survival RPG allows for solo players and groups of up to 10 players. While there have been some technical hiccups at launch, Tribes of Midgard already seems to have struck a chord with players, as many have become taken with its multiplayer and rogue-lite elements. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will find a large audience, but it's clearly off to a very good start! Many players took to social media to share their excitement about the game.

Have you had a chance to check out Tribes of Midgard yet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Tribes of Midgard!

So far, reception seems pretty strong!

prevnext

Some are ditching other games to play it.

prevnext

Even the music is hooking players!

prevnext

Early impressions are strong so far.

prevnext

It's a good time for gaming.

prevnext

Apparently, Gearbox and Norsfell did a nice job on this one.

prevnext

Players are even recommending it to streamers!

prevnext

There have been some launch issues, however.

prev
Start the Conversation

of