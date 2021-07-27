Tribes of Midgard Fans are Loving the Survival RPG
Today, Tribes of Midgard made its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Published by Gearbox Software, the survival RPG allows for solo players and groups of up to 10 players. While there have been some technical hiccups at launch, Tribes of Midgard already seems to have struck a chord with players, as many have become taken with its multiplayer and rogue-lite elements. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will find a large audience, but it's clearly off to a very good start! Many players took to social media to share their excitement about the game.
Have you had a chance to check out Tribes of Midgard yet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Tribes of Midgard!
So far, reception seems pretty strong!
prevnext
Such a great game!!— Nathan Mark (@TheNathanMark) July 27, 2021
Some are ditching other games to play it.
prevnext
With how Dead by Daylight has been lately, @tribesofmidgard is literal Valhalla and salvation 😁 pic.twitter.com/wVO1PPEWVn— Mattie (@TheAresPhoenix) July 27, 2021
Even the music is hooking players!
prevnext
Oh my Odin...haven't even started yet and the music already has me hooked. ⚔️🪓#TribesofMidgard pic.twitter.com/roy2kVJHXH— RekteffeX (@rekteffex) July 27, 2021
Early impressions are strong so far.
prevnext
Started playing @tribesofmidgard today. Still trying to figure it all out, I am playing by myself initially, but I am having a good time so far. Looking forward to exploring the game more.— Chris - BroadStGamer (@BroadStGamer) July 27, 2021
It's a good time for gaming.
prevnext
I'm screwed. Both Tribes of Midgard and New World are super good. Eff.— Tiamat (@Tiamat_012) July 27, 2021
Apparently, Gearbox and Norsfell did a nice job on this one.
prevnext
Ok so @tribesofmidgard is stupid fun ! and thats just after a few runs on solo, so oh yes ! @norsfell @GearboxOfficial you did gooood— ET_Call_Norway (@Etolpinrud) July 27, 2021
Players are even recommending it to streamers!
prevnext
You should check out Tribes of Midgard, that just released last night. It’s really good so far!— MINDSTORMZ (@DJMINDSTORMZ) July 27, 2021
There have been some launch issues, however.
prev
@tribesofmidgard Hey guy, congrats for making such a good game, but are you guys launching an update for PS5 right now? ‘Cause, it’s not letting me enter the game nor does it lets friends of mine.— Yoram Santana Cruz (@yoram_cruz) July 27, 2021