Twisted Metal TV Show Casts Anthony Mackie in Lead Role

The new Twisted Metal TV show in the works at Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions has cast its lead character. Today, the pair announced that Anthony Mackie, best known as the next Captain America, has been cast as John Doe, the series’ lead character. And if this sounds like a big casting it’s because it is, and it may be because Sony TV and PlayStation Productions are reportedly “extremely high” on the potential of the show.

“We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we’re creating,” said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, of the casting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny, and compelling as John Doe.Fortunately for us, he agreed,” added Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV.

For now, it remains to be seen how much John Doe will be modeled after the character in the video game series. What we do know is that Doe is described as a “smart-ass” who “talks as fast as he drives.” A milkman with no memory of his past, one day he is offered a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to create a better life for himself, but it won’t be easy and will require him to deliver a mysterious package through a post-apocalyptic wasteland known for its dangerous vehicular combat and a deranged clown driving Sweet Tooth, the series’ signature ice-cream truck vehicle.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the TV show will begin filming, let alone release. And of course, it’s also unclear how it will be delivered, which is to say what subscription service will gobble it up.

For more coverage on the upcoming TV show, the rumored Twisted Metal game, and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, reviews, previews, interviews, opinion pieces, hot-takes, guides, deals, and viral Reddit posts — click here.

H/T, Deadline.