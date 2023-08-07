Twisted Metal: Is SPOILER Really Dead?

Peacock's live-action Twisted Metal adaptation builds a brand new world for the beloved franchise, but populates with plenty of characters that longtime fans know and love. Sweet Tooth, the game's most iconic character, is basically the mascot for the entire Twisted Metal franchise, and a big selling point for the show was bringing the psychotic clown to life. Throughout the first season of the Peacock series, quite a few classic Twisted Metal characters make an impact, and it should come as no surprise that some of them don't survive long enough to see the final credits. That said, there is one major Twisted Metal character that fans should expect back in the future, despite the fact that they're seemingly killed in the season finale.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the first season of Twisted Metal! Continue reading at your own risk...

The Season 1 finale of Twisted Metal kicks off with a giant car battle featuring most of the show's major characters, emulating the battle style from the video games. Near the end of the sequence, Sweet Tooth is seemingly killed. He gets shot in the eye at close range, but that isn't quite enough to kill him. He hops from his ice cream truck and onto the hood of Agent Stone's SUV, before being knocked off and run over by another car (driven by Stu and Michael) going full speed.

All that we see of Sweet Tooth after being hit by the car is his mask on the ground, indicating that he might have died. It was a gnarly hit and it seems impossible for any normal person to survive that, especially after taking a bullet to the eye. That being said, Sweet Tooth isn't exactly a normal person. The guy spent the 10-15 minutes prior to that with his entire head on fire and that didn't seem to phase him.

Is Sweet Tooth Really Dead?

It's hard to believe that Sweet Tooth would die after just one season of the Twisted Metal series. He's the most recognizable character and there is still plenty of story left for him to play a major role in Season 2. And since we never actually saw Sweet Tooth's body after he was hit by Stu, it's hard to write him off. Even Stu and Michael question whether or not Sweet Tooth is dead, but they don't want to risk going back to find out.

Speaking of Stu, the actions of Sweet Tooth's right hand man and "S Brother" should offer a hint about Sweet Tooth's future on the show. Stu shooting Sweet Tooth actually sets up the character's story from the most recent Twisted Metal game.

Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal (2012)

In the 2012 edition of Twisted Metal, Sweet Tooth's story is all about revenge. That version of the story depicted Sweet Tooth as a psychotic spirit living within Marcus Kane. When Sweet Tooth finally took over, his murder spree began with Kane's family, though one of his daughter's managed to escape. Tracking her down became Sweet Tooth's obsession.

That story doesn't exist in the Twisted Metal show, as Sweet Tooth is revealed to be a former child actor who was sent to an asylum after murdering his co-star. But when you look at how Kane's daughter escaped, and you see the story is created for Sweet Tooth, it's easy to understand how it could tie to Stu in Twisted Metal Season 2.

Kane's daughter escaped by stabbing Sweet Tooth in the eye. He lost the eye and his mask reflected that change. At the end of the show's first season, Stu shoots Sweet Tooth in the eye in order to get away from him. Given how much Sweet Tooth saw Stu as a friend, he will see that move as the ultimate betrayal, and we already know he has no problem holding a grudge. Provided Sweet Tooth comes back (which seems like a given), he'll probably stop at nothing to find and kill Stu. He'll probably have a great new mask that makes him look even more terrifying.

What did you think of Twisted Metal's first season? Do you think Sweet Tooth will be back for revenge in Season 2? Let us know in the comments!