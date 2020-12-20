Twitch Streamer Karl Jacobs Reaches 1 Million Followers

Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs has reached 1 million followers on the platform. Social media is abuzz with people commenting on the wild milestone for someone who hasn’t been on the platform all that long. Jacobs mortgaged his massive following on YouTube into instant cache with that new audience. A lot of people on Twitter cannot believe how quickly the star was able to climb to those heights. If you can believe it, Jacobs went from 400,000 followers in mid-October to 1 million now. There just aren’t that many people on Twitch that could cover that type of ground. It’s staggering to see written out. This is the future of streaming platforms though, if you can curry enough goodwill with your audience, you can do big things. For those interested, he’s had his profile raised by streaming with other heavyweights in the online space as well.

he did it :,) #Karl1Mil it took me a few mins to find this screenshot pls pic.twitter.com/x3XmgvUsJl — lana :) KARL 1 MIL (@KARLSTREAM) December 20, 2020

He recently won an Among Us tournament held by Mr. Beast. As an Imposter, he took home $100,000 in prize money for his performance against the likes of Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband, and PewDiePie. That probably helped as the video has more than 13 million views on YouTube at the moment. There was also earlier this month where Twitter accidentally verified the wrong Karl Jacobs, and his burgeoning fanbase leapt into action to get him that blue check. Needless to say, he’s come a long way from just streaming Minecraft.

Who is your favorite Twitch streamer? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: