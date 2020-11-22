Shroud Speaks on Popular Twitch Streamers Getting Banned

✖

Shroud recently explained his stance on popular streamers getting banned. This year has seen names like xQc and Dr. Disrespect being handed a ban for conduct. However, the streamer doesn’t believe that getting banned is all that big of a deal. In the case of the Dr., he has a very good point. Getting banned could have ended up being one of the best moves of his career. Fans will remember how people flooded onto a YouTube stream when they thought he was defecting to the competition. Shroud is arguing that these slaps on the wrists are little more than vacations for the biggest names in the game. Fans have gotten accustomed to a mid-sized streamer getting caught cheating or another low-level misstep and paying the price for it. The difference with someone like xQc is that there isn’t a giant following to fall back on when it goes sideways.

“Getting banned doesn’t mean anything,” he explained during a video. “Dr. Disrespect got banned for a month for streaming in a bathroom. He came back stronger than ever… If I did get banned, would I really care though? Probably not, because getting banned doesn’t really do anything. You take a little vacation, and you come back swinging.”

“It’s weird how getting banned for a big streamer is a best-case scenario, which basically makes zero sense,” he added, and then immediately drew attention to the consistencies on the platform. “Twitch can’t really change the rules of how someone gets banned based off their top streamers, it’s not really fair. I’m just happy they’re keeping it consistent.”

Recently, the streamer also talked about how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shapes up as a GOTY candidate.

“’Do I think that this game could be game of the year?’ Absolutely not,” Shroud said. “Game of the Year is given to titles that, no offense, actually try. You know what I mean? The game developers for this game, don’t get me wrong, they do great. But, the direction of the game is to be cash money. The direction of the game isn’t to polish everything, be perfect, make sure all the lip-synch is good, make sure all the animations are good. They could do that if they wanted to. They really could. It just would take longer. That’s not the name of this game. The name of this game is get something out there relatively quickly that people can spend hundreds of hours on. And that’s it. That’s not Game of the Year worthy.”

