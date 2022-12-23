Surprise, Twitter Users Hate Elon Musk's Latest Big Change

Most Twitter users hate the multitude of new changes to the app. This week, the braintrust of the company, led by Elon Musk, implemented a change that made views on tweets visible. Now, it seems like a strange choice from the word go. But, upon digging a little bit deeper, you can see some of the reasoning here. When people pen a silly take or just one that gains a bunch of attention, sometimes that engagement doesn't translate to likes. This somehow addresses that problem. For multiple critics, scholars, and experts, this is another way for the Twitter app or page to hold metrics over users heads.

With verification on the platform in a frankly unusable place, the policy change serves as another way to lord attention over other accounts and shout down people who don't pay for Twitter Blue. (A noted goal for this new administration as it tries to recoup the losses from acquiring Twitter in the first place.) So, the carnage is here and out in the open for everyone to see. Check out some of the responses down below!

twitter views making me too shy to tweet pic.twitter.com/LaD2cJzGTi — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) December 23, 2022

On the platform, the support team wrote, "Replies and likes don't tell the whole story. We're making it easier to tell *just* how many people have seen your Tweets with the addition of view counts, shown right next to likes. Now on iOS and Android, web coming soon."

How do you feel about this current Twitter change? Let us know in the comments down below!