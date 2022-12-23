Surprise, Twitter Users Hate Elon Musk's Latest Big Change
Most Twitter users hate the multitude of new changes to the app. This week, the braintrust of the company, led by Elon Musk, implemented a change that made views on tweets visible. Now, it seems like a strange choice from the word go. But, upon digging a little bit deeper, you can see some of the reasoning here. When people pen a silly take or just one that gains a bunch of attention, sometimes that engagement doesn't translate to likes. This somehow addresses that problem. For multiple critics, scholars, and experts, this is another way for the Twitter app or page to hold metrics over users heads.
With verification on the platform in a frankly unusable place, the policy change serves as another way to lord attention over other accounts and shout down people who don't pay for Twitter Blue. (A noted goal for this new administration as it tries to recoup the losses from acquiring Twitter in the first place.) So, the carnage is here and out in the open for everyone to see. Check out some of the responses down below!
twitter views making me too shy to tweet pic.twitter.com/LaD2cJzGTi— •ᴗ- (@evadentz) December 23, 2022
On the platform, the support team wrote, "Replies and likes don't tell the whole story. We're making it easier to tell *just* how many people have seen your Tweets with the addition of view counts, shown right next to likes. Now on iOS and Android, web coming soon."
How do you feel about this current Twitter change? Let us know in the comments down below!
this tweet format is so fucking ugly. whoever green lit this stacked nonsense, graphic design is not your passion. pic.twitter.com/Emrnli6fxs— sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) December 22, 2022
Twitter Views to us: pic.twitter.com/hoggpUbSxg— bri ⚢🩸SAVE WARRIOR NUN (@finalbri) December 22, 2022
this is how having twitter view count feels like pic.twitter.com/QeyUdAccgq— NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) December 23, 2022
when people started seeing their views on twitter
📊1M 💬1 🔁 6 ❤️10 pic.twitter.com/qNVSK1P2dY— youfunnyb (@youfunnyb) December 23, 2022
why is twitter showing everybody how many views we get😭😭— MK (@adoreanise) December 22, 2022
glad twitter finally shows that I have 10,000 views and 11 likes on any given tweet, so that i can privately ratio myself and damage my mental health even more— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 22, 2022
Twitter views is just Impressions being put up front and center for everyone? Impressions are useless, they're just every time a tweet loads in to someone's timeline, even if it's the same person's timeline multiple times, gone completely unseen, it's never been a useful metric..— Samuel Deats 🌕 (@SamuelDeats) December 23, 2022
twitter views is basically saying “this many people saw ur shit but ignored it and continued scrolling"— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 22, 2022