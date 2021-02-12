UFC 4 Update Adds Two New Fighters, But Players Aren't Impressed

By Marc Deschamps

EA has released a new update for UFC 4 that adds fighters Aleksander Rakic and Marvin Vettori. While the news should be exciting for some fans, a lot are disappointed by the latest choices. There are still a number of UFC fighters that players would have preferred to see first, most notably Kevin Holland. Following EA's announcement of the two new fighters, a number of fans expressed their frustration that Holland has not yet been added to the game. It remains to be seen when or if the fighter will be added to the game's roster, but it's clear that there's a lot of demand!

The announcement from EA can be found embedded below.

Are you hoping to see Kevin Holland added to the game? Are you frustrated with these new additions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kevin Holland in UFC 4!

The Holland demand is real.

prevnext

The people have spoken.

prevnext

Some are happy with the picks, but would have preferred other fighters.

prevnext

Holland seems to top the list of most fans!

prevnext

Yeah, what's the deal, EA?

prevnext

We can only hope.

prevnext

Some even tagged the fighter to show their support!

prevnext

Others would prefer EA focus on fixes first, however.

prev
Start the Conversation

of