UFC 4 Update Adds Two New Fighters, But Players Aren't Impressed

EA has released a new update for UFC 4 that adds fighters Aleksander Rakic and Marvin Vettori. While the news should be exciting for some fans, a lot are disappointed by the latest choices. There are still a number of UFC fighters that players would have preferred to see first, most notably Kevin Holland. Following EA's announcement of the two new fighters, a number of fans expressed their frustration that Holland has not yet been added to the game. It remains to be seen when or if the fighter will be added to the game's roster, but it's clear that there's a lot of demand!

The announcement from EA can be found embedded below.

The two latest additions to the #UFC4 fighter roster 👀 🎮 Agree with their ratings? 🤔 Fight now 👉 https://t.co/5kplzAOPpZ pic.twitter.com/KmeP9h6ZUS — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

