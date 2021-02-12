UFC 4 Update Adds Two New Fighters, But Players Aren't Impressed
EA has released a new update for UFC 4 that adds fighters Aleksander Rakic and Marvin Vettori. While the news should be exciting for some fans, a lot are disappointed by the latest choices. There are still a number of UFC fighters that players would have preferred to see first, most notably Kevin Holland. Following EA's announcement of the two new fighters, a number of fans expressed their frustration that Holland has not yet been added to the game. It remains to be seen when or if the fighter will be added to the game's roster, but it's clear that there's a lot of demand!
The announcement from EA can be found embedded below.
The two latest additions to the #UFC4 fighter roster 👀 🎮
Agree with their ratings? 🤔
Fight now 👉 https://t.co/5kplzAOPpZ pic.twitter.com/KmeP9h6ZUS— EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021
Are you hoping to see Kevin Holland added to the game? Are you frustrated with these new additions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Kevin Holland in UFC 4!
The Holland demand is real.
prevnext
HOW MANY TIMES WE GOTTA ASK FOR KEVIN HOLLAND BEFORE YOU GUYS LISTEN MAN— nice guy hayden (@haydenthethird) February 11, 2021
The people have spoken.
prevnext
We need Kevin Holland ASAP— Jacob Dichiera (@JacobDichiera) February 11, 2021
Some are happy with the picks, but would have preferred other fighters.
prevnext
These guys are cool but how are they in over Holland or Chaos?— Dylon Swartwood (@dylon_swartwood) February 11, 2021
Holland seems to top the list of most fans!
prevnext
Great additions! Holland and Chito next please— Dean Cunningham 🏴 (@Poka582) February 11, 2021
Yeah, what's the deal, EA?
prevnext
Why do you hate Kevin Holland so much?— OGAngel (@StrangestAngel_) February 12, 2021
We can only hope.
prevnext
Gane and holland are next fellas— NorthernMMABeasts🇨🇦 (@BeastsMma) February 11, 2021
Some even tagged the fighter to show their support!
prevnext
Should have added @Trailblaze2top come on now.— t a y l o r (@FlowGowan) February 11, 2021
Others would prefer EA focus on fixes first, however.
prev
Fix the game before you keep adding new fighters please.— Ratio Rob (@ratio_rob) February 11, 2021