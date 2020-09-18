Uncharted 5: Nolan North Addresses if Naughty Dog Will Make a New Sequel for PlayStation 5

✖

As one of the most popular franchises in all of PlayStation history, Uncharted will always be at the top of fans' lists when they're asked about new sequel games they want to see. The story of Nathan Drake and his treasure hunting is one that gamers will always love. While Uncharted 4 gave a great ending to his story, the arrival of PlayStation 5 later this year already has fans wondering if another installment could be on the way for the next generation. Will we ever see more from Nathan Drake? Voice actor Nolan North, who portrayed the character throughout the franchise, is never going to turn away the opportunity.

North recently spoke with ComicBookMovie about his recent turn as Tony Stark in Marvel's Avengers. When asked about the possibility of another Uncharted, he said that he's okay with how things ended, but would still love another chance to play Drake again at some point in the future.

"You know, I don't know if I'll ever be able to move on from him," North said of Nathan Drake. "I'm satisfied with it if this truly is the end, which I believe it is. I'm okay with it, but if there were ever a chance they wanted to drag me back out into the mo-cap suit, I'm not gonna lie, I try to keep myself in shape just for that day! Over the years, he just became more and more like me, and I became like him, aside from climbing and shooting things. It's never anything I would say no to. I would always want to continue that role if they ever wanted me back. That being said, I think they wrapped it up pretty well, they put a nice bow on it, and I'm certainly happy that I now have Tony Stark in my quiver and get to play him. I'm hoping the game does well enough where they continue with more."

North went on to say that he might have something else coming up in the near future, a new role that's a lot more like Nathan Drake than Tony Stark.

"At the same time, I can also tell you, that there might be another Nathan Drake-type role," he continued. "I don't mean a gallivanting adventurer hero, but there may be another great role that isn't the iconic Iron Man-type character. I don't know what the future holds, but I'm excited about it because I've always been a glass half full kind of guy and I think exciting possibilities are endless, and I'm always looking to find them."

