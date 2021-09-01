Uncharted Collection for PC Seemingly Leaks

✖

An Uncharted PC collection of titles has seemingly leaked ahead of an official announcement. The collection, if real, appears to contain all five mainline titles beginning with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and concluding with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The new collection apparently does not include the PlayStation Vita title Uncharted: Golden Abyss. If accurate, the leak indicates that a reveal for the collection of Uncharted video games for PC will occur on Monday, September 6th, with December 7th being its release date.

The leak comes by way of ResetEra, but it looks to be an image of a 4chan post that included an image indicating the existence of the collection as well as the potential reveal and release date. The source image looks to be a photo of a screen indicating plans for the reveal, but there's no reason this couldn't be a fake doctored up by somebody with time on their hands. If true, the Uncharted PC collection would be set to release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and the source image also indicates that the recently acquired Nixxes Software is involved, which makes sense given that Nixxes is known for PC ports and that's basically the purpose it has been assumed that PlayStation acquired them for in the first place: new PC ports of old titles.

Assuming the leak is accurate, which is admittedly a big assumption, the announcement for the new collection of Uncharted titles for PC will occur on September 6th and reveal a release date on December 7th. While no new Uncharted video game has been announced, the Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted franchise right here.

