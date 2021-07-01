✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has acquired Nixxes Software, a Dutch games studio that describes itself as "specializing in video game design, development and porting." Nixxes Software, based in Utrecht, Netherlands, will join the PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group in order to offer "in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios," according to the announcement. Prior to the acquisition, Nixxes Software had been known for working on and porting several Square Enix titles like Marvel's Avengers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many more. The terms and exact cost of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The acquisition of Nixxes Software is just the latest in what appears to be a string of acquisitions by SIE. It was announced just days ago that Returnal and Resogun developer Housemarque had been acquired, and signs point to there being an announcement soon that SIE has also acquired Bluepoint Games, which is known for remasters and upgraded ports. The acquisitions follow weeks of rumors about a potential upcoming PlayStation event, which has yet to be officially announced.

Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

"I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE," said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, as part of the announcement. "They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality."

"We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios," said Jurjen Katsman, Founder and Senior Director, Development at Nixxes Software, as part of the same announcement. "We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans."

What do you think of the latest PlayStation acquisition? Are you excited to see what Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nixxes Software do together? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!