Uncharted Fans Are Dunking on the Film Following Latest Delay

Sony’s upcoming film based on the Uncharted franchise has suffered from a massive number of setbacks. The film has had a revolving door of directors, and even multiple stars cast in the title role. While things seemed to be on track with Tom Holland set to star as Nathan Drake, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the film being delayed from March 2021, until October 2021. While Sony can be blamed for the majority of the film’s problems, clearly this delay was out of the studio’s hands. Still, that hasn’t stopped Uncharted fans from airing their grievances online, and poking some fun at the oft-delayed film.

New Mutants fans might have it slightly worse.

So Uncharted is part of this news



Whenever the stars align, I'm gonna host a quadruple screening of Uncharted/Gambit/New Mutants/The Flash



You're all invited! — Earlnimal Crossing: New Horizons (@BreakABone) March 31, 2020

You can’t delay something that doesn’t exist.

Uncharted is a myth. If that film actually gets released rather than cancelled, after 11 years, then we’re living in a simulation. — George Banks. 🍃 (@TheAnomaly73) March 31, 2020

It has to be some kind of record.

I feel like the Uncharted movie has had almost as many release dates as directors at this point. pic.twitter.com/v6YGOlLkNT — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) March 31, 2020

Michael Scott is all of us, right now.

This Uncharted movie is never gonna happen huh pic.twitter.com/rCgE0HwSNB — ya boi ᱬ #WandaVision (@NotEvenEpic) March 31, 2020

Some people don’t seem to mind, though.

True but let’s just hope Uncharted never sees the light of day 😁 — j✨ (@lordderolo) March 31, 2020

Ouch.

Uncharted? You mean, the next new director announcement pushed to 2021? — What Steve Said (@ThirdPrice) March 31, 2020

It seems like that’s actually the most believable delay…

I can't believe they moved Uncharted. 2020 is a nightmare. 😥 — M. Thomas (@novicecinephile) March 31, 2020

We don’t talk about the Super Mario Bros. movie.

I’m a huge uncharted fan, but this has the ability to be worse that the Mario Bro’s movie from the 90s at this rate — Nathan (@Nathan84991030) March 31, 2020

It’s kind of feeling that way.