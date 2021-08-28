Naughty Dog Teases Possible Uncharted Game

✖

Naughty Dog has teased that it might be interested in returning to create another entry in the studio's mega-popular Uncharted franchise. Although Uncharted 4: A Thief's End seemed to naturally bring about the conclusion of protagonist Nathan Drake's story, Naughty Dog seemingly hasn't closed the door to returning to that world in some capacity down the road.

News of this continued interest in Uncharted on Naughty Dog stems from a recent interview with company co-presidents Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann. Speaking to Game Informer, the presidential duo were asked point-blank about whether or not they would like to continue to make new games associated with the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises, or if they would now prefer to turn the page and work on something new. In turn, Wells made it clear that if given enough time, the studio would like to do all of the above.

"I think the easy answer is: both," Wells said simply. "I think there’s excitement to develop new IP, but there is still a ton of love for Uncharted and The Last of Us, and I think you’ll see both kinds of projects from us in the future."

Obviously, this message from Wells doesn't outright confirm that Naughty Dog is actively working on a new Uncharted game, but this is one of the first instances in recent years that we have heard someone of prominence at the company mention that it would very much like to create more games in the action-adventure franchise. Whether or not a new Uncharted title could actually be in the works for PlayStation 5 is hard to know at this point in time, though.

Based on what we have heard over the past few months, Naughty Dog seems to at the very least be working on two games at this point in time. One happens to be a standalone multiplayer game associated with The Last of Us, while the other is reportedly a remake of the original The Last of Us. For now, it sounds like Uncharted isn't in the studio's future plans, but perhaps that could change as we move forward.

Would you like to see Naughty Dog return to the world of Uncharted at some point in the future? Or would you instead prefer to see the studio create something entirely new? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.