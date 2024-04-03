Uniqlo Announces The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collection

Uniqlo continues to expand its line of clothing based on video games, and the company has announced new designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In total, 6 shirts are being offered, though they're currently exclusive to Japan. While there are already a lot of retailers offering merchandise based on Tears of the Kingdom, Uniqlo's line might be the best, based solely on the fact that they have a t-shirt featuring Addison. The shirt features a tilted sign for Hudson Construction hanging crooked from the breast pocket, and when you look inside, there's Addison trying to prop it up. Amazing.

An image of one of the shirts can be found below, while the rest of the line can be found at Uniqlo's website right here.

Which Characters Appear in Uniqlo's Zelda Collection?

Of course, fans that just want a high-quality shirt featuring Link or Zelda can get that, too. The main characters from the franchise can be found on multiple shirts, including a black design that shows Link reaching for a falling Zelda with the words "please lend him your power" on the front, and key art from the game on the back. Link, Zelda and the Champions also appear on another shirt design. There's also a Korok shirt, an orange-ish red Blood Moon design, and an all-white shirt featuring the Ultra Hand logo.

While the shirt designs cover a great range of characters, they do seem to be missing Ganondorf! The villain played a pivotal role in Tears of the Kingdom, and his design proved to be a big hit with Zelda fans. Unfortunately, he's been left out of the collection for one reason or another. At this time, there's no word on whether these shirts will be released in North America, but it does seem like a safe bet! Uniqlo has offered a number of designs based on video games over the years, including Nintendo franchises like Splatoon, and those eventually saw a release here.

Uniqlo's Capcom 40th Anniversary Line

Uniqlo's Tears of the Kingdom clothing line might not be available in North America yet, but the company does have other video game options available right now. Last month, Uniqlo launched a line inspired by the 40th anniversary of Capcom, featuring designs based on a number of beloved games and franchises. The line includes shirts based on Resident Evil 4, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Final Fight, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter II, and Ghosts n'Goblins. There's also one design that features characters from all of those previously mentioned Capcom franchises, as well as Ace Attorney, Darkstalkers, and more.

As of this writing, all of the Capcom 40th designs seem to be in stock in most sizes. Readers can check out the full collection right here.

