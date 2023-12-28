Surprising Nintendo Switch Game Beats Zelda to Become Japan's Top Digital Seller in 2023

2023 is drawing to a close, and the top-selling Nintendo Switch downloads have been revealed for Japan. The Top 10 isn't too surprising given the year Nintendo has had; major releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are both near the top of the list. However, the very highest spot is taken up by a game many people might not have even heard of: Suika Game. Nintendo's official ranking does not include actual sales numbers, but clearly the fruit combining puzzle game has been a huge hit in the region! The full top 10 downloads for 2023 can be found below:

Suika Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked! 2 Super Mario RPG Fire Emblem Engage

Suika Game on eShop

A free trial for Suika Game was offered through Nintendo Switch Online earlier this month, and has since ended. At the time it was announced, it seemed like an unusual choice, but it makes a lot more sense now given how popular the game has been on the eShop. A big part of the game's popularity has been attributed to streamers in Japan, who helped build awareness around Suika Game over the last few months. Thankfully for those that missed the trial, Suika Game is pretty cheap on eShop, costing just $2.99.

Readers should keep in mind that the list above only accounts for eShop downloads, not physical game sales, and these numbers only include sales in Japan. Regardless, it's really impressive, and it will be interesting to see if Suika Game manages to find continued success throughout 2024.

Nintendo in 2024

So far, Nintendo has announced five first party games for release next year: Another Code: Recollection, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. It's possible 2024 could finally be the year that Metroid Prime 4 releases, but Nintendo has been very quiet about the game's status since development restarted in 2019. Metroid fans have been treated to games like Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered since then, but everyone is still wondering when we'll know more about Metroid Prime 4.

It's entirely possible that the game's release was shifted to Nintendo's next console, which is tentatively named "Switch 2." Rumors have suggested that the new console will be arriving in the second half of 2024, and Metroid Prime 4 could be a smart option for the system's launch window. Nintendo has never launched a system with a new Metroid before, with the exception of the demo for Metroid Prime Hunters that was packed-in with the DS.

Have you played Suika Game on Nintendo Switch? Are you surprised by how well the game has sold so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!