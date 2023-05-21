New Dead by Daylight Game Announced by Until Dawn Developer

A new Dead by Daylight game is in the works courtesy of the team behind games like Until Dawn and The Quarry. Dead by Daylight is one of the biggest ongoing games out there and is one of the most successful asymmetrical horror games out there. It has been running for over half a decade now and shows no signs of slowing down, especially as the team just announced its plans for the future of the franchise. Instead of slowing down, the series is expanding. Dead by Daylight is getting more updates, a feature-length movie from Blumhouse, and even a brand new spin-off game.

Supermassive Games, the team behind ultra-successful single-player choice-based horror like Until Dawn and The Quarry is working on a new Dead by Daylight game. Just like Supermassive's other games, it will also be a single-player game. A press release also confirmed the game will have "life or death choices", likely similar to the other Supermassive titles and more information will be revealed later this year. The game will feature new characters and take place "beyond the fog".

"We've been working hard to blunt the tension, agency and branching storytelling of a supermassive game together with Dead by Daylight's mythology to create an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life or death choices," said executive producer Traci Tufte. "Our game will be set outside the Entity's realm and feature the story of a new cast of characters who players will follow for an unprecedented experience beyond the fog."

As of right now, we have no idea what else to expect from this game, but it's an exciting announcement. It not only expands the world for hardcore fans, but it also encourages new fans to join in on the universe. Supermassive already has its own fanbase, so it's a pretty exciting mixture of talents and IP. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to play it ourselves.

