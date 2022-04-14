The Quarry Director Reveals How the Game Connects to Until Dawn

Until Dawn released exclusively on the PlayStation 4 in 2015, immediately putting Supermassive Games on the map. When The Quarry releases in June, the game will build on what the team learned from that game, while also offering something different. In a new video released by IGN, director Will Byles discusses the connection between the two games, and how they relate to the horror genre as a whole. Byles states that horror is a much bigger genre than most people assume, but Until Dawn and The Quarry are both tied together in their specific sub-genres.

“The biggest thing I think was kind of the teen horror feel. So, Until Dawn was definitely very, very much on purpose. It wasn’t cliche, but we kind of definitely pushed it towards the stereotype of teen horror. We’re doing the exact same thing on this,” said Byles. “There’s a level of humor in there, there’s a lightness… it’s like a date movie kind of thing. It’s Friday the 13th. It’s not dark horror, it’s more humorous, I think.”

While the game will clearly share some similarities with Until Dawn, Byles also mentioned how the game will improve on certain elements. For example, the director mentions how the motion capture has greatly improved over the last seven years, allowing the team to better convey the performances by the game’s cast. That could be a big benefit, as The Quarry features a star-studded set of actors, including David Arquette, Justice Smith, Ethan Suplee, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, and more.

It remains to be seen whether The Quarry will be able to deliver a more enjoyable experience than Until Dawn, but clearly Supermassive Games is looking to take what worked about the game, while taking advantage of new technological improvements!

The Quarry is slated to release June 10th, on PlayStation 4,PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, youcan check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

