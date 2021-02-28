When Is Valheim Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S?

✖

If you pay attention to gaming news quite a bit, you’ll be hard-pressed to not have heard of Valheim at this point. The new survival game launched in early February and has proceeded to light the PC world on fire. However, if you’re someone who primarily plays on consoles, you may be wondering when Valheim might head to your platform of choice. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like you should expect a release any time soon.

In a statement given to GameSpot, developer Iron Gate AB said that there are currently no plans to bring Valheim to consoles. That being said, the studio did leave the door open just a bit by stating that “everything is an option at this stage.” So while it’s something that could happen in the future, Iron Gate seemingly isn’t looking to make console ports of Valheim in the immediate future.

Still, this isn’t as bad as it may seem. Many games that have started off as PC-exclusives in the past seem to one day come to consoles. And while we can’t say definitively that the same thing will happen with Valheim, history tells us that there’s a good chance that it will happen one day.

In the interim, Iron Gate is likely much busier just trying to make Valheim work well for the players that it already has. The early access title has already sold millions of copies on PC, meaning that Iron Gate surely has a much larger player base at its disposal than it would have initially expected. As the company continues to bring the game closer to its 1.0 iteration, maybe their stance on console ports will begin to change.

For now, Valheim in its current form continues to be updated on a routine basis. In fact, one of the game's most recent updates even made some bosses a little bit more difficult. If you'd like to keep up with all future content drops related to Valheim, you can stay in the loop by following our dedicated coverage page right here.

Are you hoping that Valheim one day comes to consoles? And what platform would you like to see it appear on in particular? Be sure to let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.