Valorant Seemingly Leaked for Consoles

It seems like Valorant is finally coming to consoles. Valorant is one of the most popular games on PC and it has been that way for a number of years now. It has scratched a major competitive FPS itch, combining the gunplay of something like Counter-Strike with the hero-based meta of a game like Overwatch. It has been a huge success for Riot Games, a studio that is already enjoying a lot of success thanks to League of Legends and other projects. However, fans have been wanting to see the shooter make an appearance on consoles. Console players have been watching fans of the game enjoy it for so long from the outside looking in that they've been wondering when they'll get to take their own crack at it.

With that said, the chance to play Valorant on a console may be coming soon. Riot Game is currently hiring for a position known as "Associate Console Playtest Analyst – Valorant" which kind of speaks for itself, right? Essentially, this person will be tasked with playing, planning, and evaluating playtests (apparently for consoles) for Valorant and helping implement feedback and changes into the game. While that could be interpreted as something happening internally, a dataminer leaked that the playtest will be happening soon outside of the studio and will be on just about every relevant console besides Nintendo Switch. Of course, take that with a grain of salt as these things could be under extreme lock and key or not happen at all. However, it seems like this is the closest we've been to actually getting Valorant on consoles.

VALORANT Console Playtest is starting very soon.



Hopefully, this will result in Valorant being available on consoles for all sooner rather than later. The core game is finished, of course, since its on PC, it's likely Riot is just trying to make sure it functions well on console. It's unclear if the console version will support mouse and keyboard, as the game would obviously greatly benefit from that given its PC roots.

