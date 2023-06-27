Valorant Gets Massive 7.0 Update Adding Deadlock, Patch Notes Revealed

Riot Games has today pushed out its massive update version 7.0 for its multiplayer first-person shooter Valorant. In terms of new features and additions, update 7.0 is one of the largest that Valorant has received so far in 2023 and adds the game's latest Agent, Deadlock. Outside of the arrival of Valorant's 23rd Agent, though, this new patch ushers in a number of new features that players will want to check out.

Available to download at this moment, the newest update for Valorant brings about the start of Episode 7 Act 1. In addition to including Deadlock, patch 7.0 also adds a Team Deathmatch game mode to Valorant. This 5v5 mode has been highly-requested by the game's community and is a more casual option for players to dive into. As for the other biggest tweak, it comes with the game's progression system. Compared to before, Valorant is now going to reward those who play the game on a daily basis in a variety of different ways. Lastly, and per usual with updates of this nature, Riot has also squashed a number of bugs that have been found in the game as well.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new update to Valorant down below.

GENERAL UPDATES

SPRAY WHEEL

Added text to the Spray equip screen indicating your bound keybinds.

AGENT UPDATES

DEADLOCK

Deadlock goes live! Learn about her abilities on our Agents page. Watch our latest Sentinel take on a mysterious creature below.



MISC.

We've conducted a pass on our ability descriptions in-game and on our website for grammar and consistency. These updated descriptions should be easier to understand, with clearer explanations for what each ability does.

MODES UPDATES

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Team Deathmatch goes live! Learn about our newest game mode in our Team Deathmatch 101 breakdown here.



PROGRESSION UPDATES

PROGRESSION SYSTEM UPDATE

Daily Rewards This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards. Every day that you play matches, you'll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits . All game modes provide progress towards Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch. Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

Accessory Store Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including: Player Cards Sprays Titles Gun Buddies

Agent Store The Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you'll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. As well, you won't be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like. If you don't earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally, after the Recruitment Event, in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent's gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear. Level 5 used to unlock Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won't get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5.



BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account's region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team's bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

AGENTS

Fixed Chamber's Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru's Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen's From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher's Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus' rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage's Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy's Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze's Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

SOCIAL