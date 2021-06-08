Valve Has New Steam Next Fest News Coming Soon

✖

Valve’s going to be making an appearance during the E3 proceedings with the company set to share some news about Steam Next Fest. This summer festival of games hosted by Valve will include “hundreds of demos,” according to the company whenever it first announced the plans for the event, but no specific games were mentioned at the time. It’s likely that’ll change during the E3 announcements since the Steam Next Fest itself is scheduled to start on June 16th.

The promise of info from Valve about its summer festival comes from PC Gamer which published a partial lineup of the PC Gaming Show. This event starts on June 13th at 2:30 p.m. PST and will run for 90 minutes, PC Gamer said. Closing out the end of the bulleted list was a tease about “a message from Valve regarding Steam Next Fest. That message apparently only referenced “Steam” before and not “Steam Next Fest” which conjured up ideas about plans for the platform as a whole, but it looks like we’ll just be learning more about the game festival itself.

Regardless, that’s still something to look forward to if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of the Steam Next Fest. We say “return” because even though this is the first time Valve’s held a Steam Next Fest by that name, the event itself is actually a renamed “Steam Game Festival.” New name aside, the goals of the event which include gaining insights from developers and putting demos in players’ hands remain the same.

“We've renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games,” Valve said whenever it first announced the plans for the festival. “Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.”

From the time the Steam Next Fest event was announced to now, some things have changed on the festival’s site. You can still enter an email to sign up for more news, but you won’t have to wait until the day of the event itself to see what all the plans are. A couple of the games encompassing different genres like adventure and RPG titles have been revealed ahead of time with brief trailers published to talk about some of the games.

Steam Next Fest will start on June 13th at 2:30 PST with reveals and demos to follow.