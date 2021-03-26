Steam Next Fest Announced, "Hundreds of Game Demos" Planned

✖

Valve routinely offers its Steam users opportunities to tune into big reveals and insights into games throughout the year during different festival events, and this week, another of those occasions was announced. This one is called “Steam Next Fest,” and it’ll take place in a couple of months starting on June 16th. Valve promised that this event will have “hundreds of game demos” for people to play as well as details on games to be shared directly by the developers themselves.

No specific games have been confirmed yet for the Steam next Fest event, but since it’s scheduled to take place from June 16th to June 22nd, there’ll be plenty of time to feature those games whatever they may end up being. A signup opportunity was included in the site that’s been launched for the Steam Next Fest and allows people to set reminders for the event so that they can be kept up to speed on plans as they’re announced.

If the name if the event sounds familiar to those who’ve tuned into past Steam events before, that’s because “Steam Next Fest” is the new name for the “Steam Game Festival.” The latter was held commonly throughout the years and featured plenty of games itself, but Valve said it’s rebranding the event to be more clear about what’s offered during the new festival and to better communicate what the focus of the event is.

“We've renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games,” Valve said about its next event. “Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.”

Those who keep up with these sorts of events will also know that it’s happening at an appropriate time during the summer whenever things like E3 take place. E3 will look a bit different this year after taking a year off in 2020 and will be conducted digitally this time with the event itself taking place in June to overlap with Steam Next Fest. We’ll likely see more events announced around the same time as companies such as Microsoft and Nintendo host their own individual presentations.

Steam Next Fest is scheduled to start on June 16th and will run until June 22nd.