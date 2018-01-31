Vanquish for $8 is Just One Amazing PC Game Deal You Can Get Right Now

Fanatical has been cranking out one amazing PC game deal after another, and today is no different. Right now you can score Vanquish for only $7.99 – which is 60% off the list price. The deal is good for for today – January 31st – only, but the Steam keys will run out way before midnight. Even if you miss it, there are other great deals to be had right now:

• Doom – $9.99 (67% off)

• Wolfenstein Pack – $11.99 (70% off)

• Fallout 4: GOTY Edition – $35.99 (40% off)

• Total War: Warhammer II – $44.99 (25% off)

• Nemesis Bundle 5: Get $241 worth of games for only $1

• Chronicle Bundle: Get $195 worth of games for only $1

• Brutal Heroes Bundle: $1.49 (97% off)

• Dragon Ball FighterZ: $32.19 (13% off)

If you only get one deal today, make it Vanquish because this is the best price ever offered on that title and time is definitely of the essence. If you’re unfamiliar, check out the official description below:

“From master director Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, SEGA brings PlatinumGames’ revolutionary sci-fi action shooter to PC. Battle legions of future-tech enemies using a vast arsenal of weapons, including all DLC. Fluid and frenetic combat, spectacular melee moves, and intense speed wrapped in a gripping story, all with a fully unlocked framerate and gorgeous HD resolutions.”

“Gear up in the Augmented Reaction Suit as government operative Sam Gideon and become the ultimate weapon. Combine unrivalled firepower with superhuman speed and agility to take down a huge variety of deadly robots.”

Key Features:

• Fast, fluid and frenetic combat – PlatinumGames bring their signature action mechanics to the shooter genre: boosting, evading,

• Augmented Reaction mode, and more

• Kinetic melee moves – unique offensive and defensive moves that vary with your loadout

• Deadly firepower – command a vast arsenal of high-tech weapons, including all DLC weapons

• Legions of enemies – a huge variety of enemies to take down, from robot grunts to epic giant boss battles, all with smart AI

• Spectacular environments — fight your way through SC-01 Providence space colony, high-tech sci-fi battleground of the future

• Challenge and competition – race to the top of the online leaderboards with a rewarding scoring system and multiple difficulty modes that ensure challenging replayability

• Full Steam Support — Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud Save, Trading Cards, and Big Picture Mode

• Unlocked resolutions – play at 4K and beyond

• Unlocked framerates – push it as far as your rig will take you; PC gaming at its most liberating

• Enhanced PC graphical options – anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, SSAO lighting, scalable texture and shadow quality, post-processing effects and more

