Vin Diesel Says Real Gamers Should Be Excited About Ark 2

According to Vin Diesel, anyone that considers themselves a "real gamer" should be stoked to play Ark 2 when it releases next year. Diesel, who stars in the upcoming sequel to the long-running survival game, appeared once again in the latest trailer for Ark 2 that debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. And following the debut of this trailer, Diesel has now opened up about the project and how he feels about his own involvement with the property.

In a message shared to his personal Instagram page, Diesel showed off the new trailer for Ark 2 and talked about his own excitement for it. Even though the game has yet to launch, Diesel explained that the sequel's predecessor, Ark: Survival Evolved, is the best video game around at the moment. He also explained that his son's own love of the game is how he became familiar with it in the first place.

"The best game out right now is Ark Survival Evolved… my son introduced me to the game many years back. Then [Studio] Wildcard and all of the genius over there asked me to shepherd the IP into the TV and film space… an honor I can't begin to describe," Diesel said in the post. "Any real gamer is excited for Ark 2!!! But I am excited for you all to see the franchise unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned."

Even though it might be odd to see Diesel riding on a dinosaur in this trailer for Ark 2, the longtime actor is no stranger to appearing in video games. In fact, Diesel has been involved with various games for years, some of which have included The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, Wheelman, and Fast & Furious Crossroads. While the quality of Diesel's gaming projects have varied quite a bit, it looks like Ark 2 is definitely more promising than some of his previous titles.

At this point in time, Ark 2 doesn't have a specific release date but it's set to launch at some point in the first half of 2023. When it does arrive, it will be coming to both Xbox and PC platforms.

