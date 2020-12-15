Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Proves to be Gold Mine for Customers

After Best Buy royally messed up its PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this morning, Walmart's afternoon restock has proven to be a goldmine for PlayStation and Xbox gamers desperate to get their hands on a PS5 and Xbox Series X before Christmas. This morning, Best Buy was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Now, it's Walmart's turn to trend on Twitter, but unlike Best Buy, it's trending on Twitter with largely positive tweets. While Best Buy's restock left many empty-handed and outraged, it looks like Walmart's restock of both consoles proved to be a great opportunity to cop each elusive machine.

As you would expect, the PS5 went faster than the Xbox Series X. It's unclear if stock played a role in this, but the difference was largely inconsequential and likely came down to the PS5 being harder to get and in more demand.

Of course, like every restock, there were still plenty of losers, especially among those looking for the PS5. And naturally, Walmart's website also ran into some issues, likely due to server overload as people rushed to the site and refreshed like mad.

At the moment of publishing, Walmart hasn't announced another restock, but with Christmas next week, there's a chance another restock could happen very soon as the retailer tries to cash in on holiday season demand. It's also worth noting that Walmart has cancelled PS5 and Xbox Series X orders in the past, but this was largely only a concern exclusive to the pre-order era.