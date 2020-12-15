Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Proves to be Gold Mine for Customers
After Best Buy royally messed up its PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this morning, Walmart's afternoon restock has proven to be a goldmine for PlayStation and Xbox gamers desperate to get their hands on a PS5 and Xbox Series X before Christmas. This morning, Best Buy was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Now, it's Walmart's turn to trend on Twitter, but unlike Best Buy, it's trending on Twitter with largely positive tweets. While Best Buy's restock left many empty-handed and outraged, it looks like Walmart's restock of both consoles proved to be a great opportunity to cop each elusive machine.
As you would expect, the PS5 went faster than the Xbox Series X. It's unclear if stock played a role in this, but the difference was largely inconsequential and likely came down to the PS5 being harder to get and in more demand.
Of course, like every restock, there were still plenty of losers, especially among those looking for the PS5. And naturally, Walmart's website also ran into some issues, likely due to server overload as people rushed to the site and refreshed like mad.
At the moment of publishing, Walmart hasn't announced another restock, but with Christmas next week, there's a chance another restock could happen very soon as the retailer tries to cash in on holiday season demand. It's also worth noting that Walmart has cancelled PS5 and Xbox Series X orders in the past, but this was largely only a concern exclusive to the pre-order era.
Walmart Came Through for Many
Walmart finally came through!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽@GYXdeals pic.twitter.com/zrIJ2rHdUB— Keeping It Jazz (@JazzKeeping) December 15, 2020
Thank You Walmart
Finally Secured The #PS5 . Almost Gave Up After I Couldn't Snag From Best Buy But @Jake_Randall_YT Had Me Keep The Faith On His Live Stream & I Copped From Walmart.. Appreciate It Brother 🙏🏾 #GoodLuck To Everyone Else pic.twitter.com/hHx2IGIA2J— Be Safe Everyone 🙏🏽 (@KinGa_Jones) December 15, 2020
Two PS5's in One Week
@YtNextGenGaming @PS5Drop My hunt is finally over! I was able to score a #PS5 for my nephew last week through COSTCO, and today I got the #W for myself through Walmart! pic.twitter.com/tbDJchsb4V— MarcusKane (@MarcusK27457367) December 15, 2020
The Battle Is Over
It only took 500 refreshes to get the dam Xbox, thanks for one hell of an uphill battle @Walmart— Pdp1471@gmail.com (@pdp1471) December 15, 2020
Hopefully the post man won't snag it like I've heard from some other guys. Dude got a 20lbs bag of rice instead , @postman challenger
It Only Took a Month
Thank you @Walmart Just scored the @Xbox Xbox series X after waiting over a month.— Doug Hartill (@doughartill) December 15, 2020
Who Needs Best Buy, Target, or Amazon?
Deleting @BestBuy app an @Target app @amazon app worst Online Shht I’ve ever Experienced!!!— Bigmeachboy (@bigmeachboy) December 15, 2020
Thanks @Walmart You’ve Always an Forever will be the no 1 retailer 💪🏾
8th Time Lucky
Getting it on the 8th but Finally got one! #PS5 Thank you @Walmart Take that bots! 😁 pic.twitter.com/acCMsqpLrp— EJ Pagulayan (@PagulayanEj) December 15, 2020
Others Not So Lucky...
This is the bullshit. Literally my screen recording and can’t be any faster. Look at the time upper left and what time it says it’ll be released. Within 1 second of me seeing finally an add to cart, it’s sold out. This is insane!
It is impossible to get a #ps5 from @Walmart pic.twitter.com/UszWxHP6Bj— Steve Felker🕙 (@SteveFelker_) December 15, 2020
Bots Strike Again
🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽@BestBuy @Walmart damn near impossible to get a #Ps5 with bots buying all the stock before it even goes live— Cj Turman (@Corey_Turman1) December 15, 2020
A Familiar Tragedy
A tragedy in 3 parts #ps5 #walmart pic.twitter.com/OaGMi1tR92— Bigby's Thumb (@bigbysthumb) December 15, 2020