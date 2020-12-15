Best Buy Shoppers Upset Over Issues Getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

Best Buy shoppers are having a terrible morning trying to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yesterday, Best Buy announced a restock of PS5 and Xbox Series X that would go live this morning. The restock was supposed to go live nearly four hours ago, but the huge rush of traffic immediately crashed the site before anyone had the chance to finally cop the new PlayStation and Xbox. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if anyone was able to make a purchase via the retailer, which means it's unclear if any stock remains. What we do know is customers haven't been able to use the site for hours, and right now, the site is still experiencing issues.

UPDATE: Since this article was published, a restock was pushed for both consoles, and of course, users are running into more error screens or, if they are lucky, out of stock screens.

At the moment of publishing, the retailer hasn't formally addressed the issues or whether or not any stock for either console remains, leaving customers completely in the dark. And, as you would expect, the combination of these two things has many shoppers irate, which is why Best Buy has been trending on Twitter all morning.

Who’s ready? 🎮 Shop NextGen consoles tomorrow, sometime after 8 a.m. CT, online only. Take yours home, only with contactless curbside pickup. Learn more: https://t.co/xt5wR7FGjE — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 15, 2020

For most of the morning, the retailer's official website has been alerting customers about server overload or spamming them with error messages. Right now, there's no option to purchase either console, but it's unclear if that's because the restock has run dry or because Best Buy is trying to stabilize. For now, until the retailer provides more specifics, customers are stuck refreshing the website every two seconds, which isn't helping.