Best Buy Shoppers Upset Over Issues Getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X
Best Buy shoppers are having a terrible morning trying to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yesterday, Best Buy announced a restock of PS5 and Xbox Series X that would go live this morning. The restock was supposed to go live nearly four hours ago, but the huge rush of traffic immediately crashed the site before anyone had the chance to finally cop the new PlayStation and Xbox. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if anyone was able to make a purchase via the retailer, which means it's unclear if any stock remains. What we do know is customers haven't been able to use the site for hours, and right now, the site is still experiencing issues.
UPDATE: Since this article was published, a restock was pushed for both consoles, and of course, users are running into more error screens or, if they are lucky, out of stock screens.
At the moment of publishing, the retailer hasn't formally addressed the issues or whether or not any stock for either console remains, leaving customers completely in the dark. And, as you would expect, the combination of these two things has many shoppers irate, which is why Best Buy has been trending on Twitter all morning.
Who’s ready? 🎮 Shop NextGen consoles tomorrow, sometime after 8 a.m. CT, online only. Take yours home, only with contactless curbside pickup. Learn more: https://t.co/xt5wR7FGjE— Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 15, 2020
For most of the morning, the retailer's official website has been alerting customers about server overload or spamming them with error messages. Right now, there's no option to purchase either console, but it's unclear if that's because the restock has run dry or because Best Buy is trying to stabilize. For now, until the retailer provides more specifics, customers are stuck refreshing the website every two seconds, which isn't helping.
It's Crowded in Here
This is what trying to get a PS5 or Xbox is like #BestBuy pic.twitter.com/NKMrvvKZBk— Jay R (@randleboyjay) December 15, 2020
Every Time
Me getting ready for best buy to drop #PS5 pic.twitter.com/vBaLdBqJBo— Jordy (@LuckyBoy_420) December 15, 2020
Best Buy Needs a Servers Upgrade...
This how Best Buy servers look like pic.twitter.com/ukTMpH2c43— cristian 🎃🧸 (@atlxteddy) December 15, 2020
How Many Times Did You Refresh?
“How many times did you refresh the Best Buy website” pic.twitter.com/MGODDhJDfB— anthony 🎄 (@sadyankeesfan_) December 15, 2020
Best Buy Is Officially Everyone's Least Favorite Retailer
best buy really bout to hit us with this pic.twitter.com/0UXoDDMf4X— Storm1004 (@Storm10043) December 15, 2020
Scalpers Strike Again
I don’t know why I’m even bothering to try getting a #PS5 from Best Buy right now. I’ve been refreshing the page for 10 minutes. Half the time it crashes and the other half the page still says Coming Soon.
Fuck scalpers.— Colin Frattura (@FrancoRuttali) December 15, 2020
Is It All By Design?
@BestBuy trying to keep people who want to buy ps5’s hostage on their site so they can try and get traffic for their little 3 day sale they’re having. Not buying anything from you guys unless it’s a ps5 !— Iovanna (@Iovannavalera) December 15, 2020
The Anxiety!
@BestBuy y’all playing with me! My anxiety up the roof! Release this ps5 already !— babycakez (@babycakez819) December 15, 2020
Disaster
Bestbuy is a disaster. Gimme my pS5! 🤡— Charles McGee (@McGeeCU) December 15, 2020
Don't Worry, It's Coming Soon
I told myself I wouldn't do it, didn't even wake up for it and yet here I am staring at the "coming soon" status on Best Buy's PS5 console page since 11am CT...wtf xD #PS5 #ps5restock #PS5bestbuy— It's Just Maki 🍻☠🎸 (@ItsJustMaki) December 15, 2020