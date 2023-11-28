Warhammer 40,000 McFarlane Toys Space Wolves Wolf Guard Figure Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is getting back to their Warhammer 40K license with this awesome-looking Space Wolves Wolf Guard 7-inch scale figure – their first release in the lineup since August of last year. The figure comes with a bolt rifle, axe, alternate hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. You can reserve one now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $29.99.

"They are the elite veterans of Chapter. To be a member of this select brotherhood is to wield the very deadliest weapons of war while serving as the personal guard of their Wolf Lord."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

"Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – the iconic Games Workshop licence – in early December," read the new update from Focus. "The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise."

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

Warhammer 40K's Popularity Explained

Warhammer 40K's popularity stems equally from the game at its heart, with a constant stream of new miniatures to build and paint and a variety of game modes (and different games) to try out. The Warhammer 40K franchise has been growing steadily, with a new edition of its core game driving new players and interest to the game. Unlike previous editions, the core ruleset and unit stats were made available for free to all players online, adding some additional accessibility to fans. Additionally, Amazon recently announced plans to launch a Warhammer 40K live-action franchise, with Henry Cavill helping to oversee the project.