Warhammer 40K Darktide Ogryn Megafig Is Up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has revealed that a Darktide Ogryn Megafig will be the latest addition to their Warhammer 40,000 lineup. The 8.5-inch Darktide Ogryn figure matches the 7-inch scale action figure counterparts based off the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide video game, and is available in painted and unpainted versions. The official details for both figures can be found below along with pre-order links:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn Megafig Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): This Warhammer 40,000: "Darktide Ogryn Megafig Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing. Ogryn comes with a Ripper Gun and a display base. This large Megafig matches his 7-inch scale action figure counterparts based off the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide video game (sold separately). The impressive figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide themed window box packaging and stands approximately 8 1/2-inches tall.

A crude and exceptionally resilient breed of abhuman, Ogryn hail from a number of high gravity worlds. They compensate for their lack of intelligence with overwhelming physicality – the brutish creatures can shrug off wounds that would kill an Imperial Guardsman several times over. They prove the age-old maxim that might makes right!"

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn Megafig Artist Proof Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "This Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn Megafig Artist Proof Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing. This Artist Proof action figure features a classic matte gray finish to allow fans to paint and customize Ogryn like classic Warhammer 40,000 mini-figures! Ogryn comes with a Ripper Gun and a display base. This large Megafig matches his 7-inch scale action figure counterparts based off the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide video game (sold separately). The impressive figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide themed window box packaging and stands approximately 8 1/2-inches tall."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is an upcoming co-op multiplayer game in which a team of four players fight against waves of enemies. Interestingly, Darktide will have aspects of a live-service game, in which the plot of the game will evolve over time with regular content updates. Players will choose between four potential classes, which include the Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn and Psyker. Players can also customize their character's look in the game. The game looks to be a delightfully bloody and gory time for Warhammer 40K enthusiasts, similar to the Vermintide series also published by Fatshark.

The plot of Darktide will be written by Black Library luminary Dan Abnett and involves a group of agents investigating a Chaos excursion on the planet of Atoma Prime in the Hive City of Tertium. It's also confirmed that the forces of Nurgle will be involved, as poxwalkers were revealed in a previous trailer.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will release for the PC platform on November 30th with an Xbox Series X|S release date to be announced at a later time.