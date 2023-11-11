Warhammer 40K and Age of Sigmar Battleforces Boxes Go on Pre-Order Today

Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's popular Battleforces boxed sets go on pre-order today. At 10 AM ET, Games Workshop will launch pre-orders for this season's Battleforce boxes, which provide a heavily discounted way to start an army in Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. While not necessarily the best way to jump into one of the two Warhammer games, each Battleforce provides players with a way to jump into a new faction, while also getting their hands on some powerful and relatively hard-to-find units.

This year, Games Workshop is releasing six Warhammer 40K Battleforce boxes, focusing on the Leagues of Votann, the Orks, the Imperial Guard, the Space Marines, the Tyranids, and the World Eaters. Each box costs $230 but contains about $330-$350 in miniatures, providing players with a minimum $100 discount. Notably, most of the Battleforces contain at least one signature miniature, ranging from Angron for the World Eaters (which is one of the coolest miniatures made for Games Workshop) to Mozrog Skragbad for the Orks.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will feature four new Battleforces, each of which cost $220. This year's Battleforce boxes include the Seraphon, the Ossiarch Bonereapers, the Slaves to Darkness, and the Soulblight Gravelords. While the Age of Sigmar Battleforces generally have a lower discount per box than the Warhammer 40K Battleforce boxes, the Ossiarch Bonereapers Battleforce box contains nearly $400 in miniatures, which represents a hefty discount.

In terms of the price versus what you're actually getting, these Battleforce boxes are probably the best deal you'll find for Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar this season. If you're looking to jump headfirst into the game or want to surprise a Warhammer fan for the holiday, be sure to check out the Battleforces when they go on pre-order later today on the official Warhammer store website.