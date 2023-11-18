Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Debuts Revamped Flesh-Eater Courts

A revamped line of Flesh-Eater Court miniatures are on the way, led by the debut of the leader of the ghoulish Warhammer: Age of Sigmar faction. Games Workshop has revealed a load of new miniatures for the Flesh-Eater Courts, a faction made up of ghouls and cannibals trapped within a delusion of nobility. The new miniatures include the Cryptguard infantry units, the mounted Morbheg Knights, monstrous Varghulf Courtiers, the priestly Abhorrant Cardinal, and the Royal Decapitator. The revamped army line will be led by Ushoran, the Mortarch of Delusion and founder of the cannibal cult. You can check out some of the new miniatures down below:

The Flesh-Eater Courts are part of the Death Grand Alliance and consists of cannibal mordants and ghouls held under the sway of a powerful court. While the Flesh-Eater Courts believe themselves to be nobles living in a resplendent court. In reality, these creatures live on the edges of the Mortal Realms, gaining followers thanks to their leaders' infectious madness.

While Ushoran, the leader of the Flesh-Eater Courts, has been mentioned numerous times in Warhammer lore (dating back to the Warhammer Fantasy era), this marks the first time that the powerful Carrion King has made a physical appearance as a miniature. Ushoran was once a powerful and handsome vampire who fell out of favor with Nagash (the personification of death) and was cursed with both a monstrous transformation and a delusion of nobility. Ushoran has been in hiding since, but the Flesh-Eater Courts have risen as a force within the Age of Sigmar.

The revamped Flesh-Eater Courts will make their debut in a new Flesh-Eater Courts army box that will go on sale in the future. Specific details about when the army box is still unavailable, but expect pre-orders to be announced soon. Ushoran is also set to play a major part in the next chapter of Dawnbringers, the Age of Sigmar expansion that advances the narrative of the Age of Sigmar game. Notably, the next chapter of Dawnbringers, appropriately titled The Mad King Rises, features both rules for every Death faction and Triumph and Treachery, a battlepack in which multiple players vie for success.