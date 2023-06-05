Warhammer 40K's Leviathan Launch Box Goes on Sale This Week

The launch box for Warhammer 40K's 10th Edition goes on pre-sale this week. This week, Games Workshop announced that pre-sales for Leviathan, the massive launch box ushering in Warhammer 40,000's next edition, will begin on June 10th. This is a global launch, with the sale starting at 10 AM PT on Games Workshop's site. This will be a massive sale, so Games Workshop is implementing a queuing system and limiting the number of boxes per person. Games Workshop has said this will be the biggest launch box ever made for Warhammer 40K.

The Leviathan box will contain 72 miniatures, split between the Space Marine and Tyranid forces. All 72 miniatures are brand new to Warhammer 40K, although veterans will undoubtedly recognize some familiar units who are being given brand new sculpts. Also included in the set is the Leviathan Core Rulebook (which contains the new 10th Edition rules along with the new Crusade Expansion) and a mission card deck for play. The only other thing you'll need to play Warhammer 40K is a bunch of 6-sided dice, which aren't included in the box.

The new edition of Warhammer 40K is designed to help streamline the game without sacrificing much of its complexity. The number of phases per round has shortened, and the number of special rules for each army have been shortened to fit on a double page spread. 10th Edition will also introduce a new Combat Patrol format, which focuses on pre-made squads battling it out in short intense combat that takes far less time to play than a full game.

Keep in mind that Leviathan, like other Warhammer 40K boxed sets, comes with unassembled and unpainted miniatures. You'll need to build and paint each miniature, which might be a little intimidating for newcomers. Games Workshop switched to push-fit system a few years ago, which means that players won't have to worry about gluing miniatures together.

Leviathan will go on pre-sale this Saturday, with 10th Edition officially launching at the end of the month.