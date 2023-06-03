Warhammer 40K Releases 10th Edition Rules for Free

You can now check out the new rules for Warhammer 40K. Games Workshop has released the core rules for the new edition of Warhammer 40K, which can be downloaded for free from their website. The rules explain the new, simplified layout for the new edition of Warhammer 40K, giving players an in-depth taste of what the new edition will feel like. Keep in mind that the core rules alone won't be enough to play a game of Warhammer 40K 10th Edition. Players still need the datasheets for the various factions, all of which will be released for free over the next few weeks.

The release of the core rules for free marks a noted shift in Games Workshop's philosophy when it comes to Warhammer 40K. While Warhammer 40K will still release new codexes for various factions containing more detailed rules and lore, the base rules themselves have been streamlined and consolidated into indexes that can be summarized on just a couple of pages. The goal is to make building an army and customizing it easier without sacrificing the underlying complexity of the game. It remains unclear whether the free rule indexes and rule sheets for armies will still be available after the codexes for those armies are published.

The release of a new edition of Warhammer 40K is usually a good jumping on point for folks interested in finally giving the game a shot. Games Workshop plans to release a new Leviathan launch box later this month that contains a Space Marines and Tyranid army along with all the rulebooks and accessories needed to play the game. It's likely that the launch box will sell out quickly, so you may want to act quickly when the box is put up for pre-order in the next week or so.