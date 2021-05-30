Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's Dominion Launch Box Revealed

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will be getting its own launch box with the release of its third edition set of rules later this year. Games Workshop revealed the contents of its upcoming Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Dominion box, which will help to launch the game's Third Edition later this year. The "Dominion" box will contain 60 miniatures and corresponding rulebooks, providing players with everything they need to jump into a full game of Age of Sigmar. The box will have 21 Stormcast Eternal miniatures and 39 Kruleboyz Orruks miniatures, the latter of which is a brand new faction to the game. Also included is an exclusive launch edition rulebook, 14 warscroll cards, and 2 allegiance abilities cards.

Games Workshop will also release additional miniatures for both the Stormcast or Kruleboyz armies after the release of Dominion, including ranged and mounted units.

As part of the Third Edition's launch, Games Workshop also revealed a new cinematic trailer for the game, showing a group of Stormcast Eternal charging into the fray against the Orruks. You can check out the full trailer up above.

Age of Sigmar is Games Workshop's primary fantasy-themed miniatures game, providing a less "grimdark" setting in contrast to its more popular Warhammer 40,000 game line. While Warhammer 40,000 is set in a world where even the agents of order commit unspeakable acts to continue their endless war, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar still has more traditional heroes and forces aligned with "good." One other key differences is that Age of Sigmar has a continuous narrative storyline, which keeps the world of the game feeling fresh and spontaneous as new factions emerge and old factions adapt to major world changes.

Games Workshop claims that Age of Sigmar's Third Edition will be its best ruleset ever, with new gameplay tweaks focused on balance and clarity. Fans are excited that Third Edition will at least somewhat focus on the struggle between the forces of Order (led by Sigmar's Stormcast Eternals) and the forces of Destruction. The narrative of the game will move to the Realm of Beasts, although other factions will surely get new releases and new storylines as the game continues.

Pre-orders for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's Dominion box will be available in June. The box is expected to sell out fast, so be sure to keep an eye out for when pre-orders officially go live.