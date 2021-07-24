Games Workshop Provides Update on Warhammer: The Old World

✖

Games Workshop has provided additional details about their upcoming Warhammer: The Old World game. Back in 2019, Games Workshop revealed that they were re-launching their classic Warhammer Fantasy game as Warhammer: The Old World. Earlier this week, Games Workshop confirmed some details about Warhammer: The Old World, including the return of rank-and-file warfare and new information about what era the game would be set in. As expected, many facets of Warhammer Fantasy will be retained for Warhammer: The Old World, but the game will receive some critical rules updates to make the game more appealing to newcomers.

For those unfamiliar with Warhammer lore, Games Workshop destroyed "the Old World" where Warhammer Fantasy took place in, replacing it with the Mortal Realms seen in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The "World That Was" won't be resurrected in Warhammer: The Old World, but the game will be set several hundred years before the Old World's destruction during an era of Civil War and just before an invasion by the forces of Chaos. Additionally, the nation of Kislev (which is a rough analogue to Russia) will also have a prominent role in the series. Games Workshop will also use "classic" faction names in Warhammer: The Old World, with Orcs instead Orruks and the like.

Games Workshop confirmed that Warhammer: The Old World would utilize the same rank-and-file system used by Warhammer Fantasy, which means that units will have square bases instead of circular bases. Unit scale size will also remain unchanged from Warhammer Fantasy, so that fans can mix old models with new ones if they wish. The rules set will contain both new rules and rules taken from Warhammer Fantasy's 8th Edition ruleset, which was the final rules set before the game was discontinued.

Unfortunately, Games Workshop provided fans with a bit of bad news about Warhammer: The Old World, revealing that it would be "quite some time yet" before the game is released.

In the meantime, Games Workshop continues to roll out its Warhammer: Age of Sigmar line, with a new edition of rules released earlier this summer. That game is closer to Warhammer 40,000 in terms of gameplay, but still features many of the same characters and factions from the original Warhammer Fantasy game.